Khel ka Junoon: ‘Victory of Quetta Gladiators was predicted in BOL transmission’ says Jameel Farooqui

BOL News brings together two of the biggest names in cricket commentary

Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq, to provide in-depth analyses.

Sohaib Alvi brings a unique perspective to the panel.

BOL News is proud to bring together some of the biggest names in cricket commentary to provide in-depth analyses and expert insights into the world of cricket.

At the forefront of the panel of experts are two of the biggest names in cricket – the legendary cricketer, Ramiz Raja, and the renowned spin bowler, Saqlain Mushtaq.

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings face to face, the victory of Quetta Gladiators was predicted in Bol News transmission “KHEL KA JUNOON”. and it happened, Karachi fans were seen crying, Jameel Farooqui’s comment

Many predictions were made about the match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings yesterday, Rameez Raja and Saqleen Mushtaq were supporters of Quetta Gladiators, Jameel Farooqui’s talk.

Which player has made the highest score in PSL history? Today’s question is related to PSL history, Cricket Expert Sohaib Alvi

Which player has made the highest score in PSL history? Today's question is related to PSL history, Cricket Expert Sohaib Alvi

Alongside Ramiz Raja and Saqlain Mushtaq is Sohaib Alvi, who brings a unique perspective to the panel. With his vast knowledge of the game, Sohaib Alvi offers fresh insights and a dynamic take on cricket.

