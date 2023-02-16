KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets.

Azam scored a scorching 44 runs off 28 balls.

Munro scored 58 runs off just 28 balls to put IU firmly in charge.

Advertisement

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by a margin of four wickets in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam scored a scorching 44 runs off 28 balls, while Munro scored 58 runs off just 28 balls to put Islamabad United firmly in charge.

Haider Ali shone for Karachi Kings, scoring 59 runs off 45 balls by hitting seven fours and two maximums, but Faheem Ashraf defeated him.

Islamabad United earlier chose to bowl first against Karachi Kings after winning the toss.

KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4

Advertisement

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Imran Khan Niazi, Andrew Tye, James Fuller, Musa Khan, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Hassan Nawaz, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasir Jr, Rumman Raees

Also Read KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target “174” for Islamabad United | PSL 2023 Haider Ali starred as Karachi Kings set Islamabad United a 174-run target....