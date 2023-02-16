Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4

KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4

Articles
Advertisement
KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4

KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4

Advertisement
  • Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets.
  • Azam scored a scorching 44 runs off 28 balls.
  • Munro scored 58 runs off just 28 balls to put IU firmly in charge.
Advertisement

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by a margin of four wickets in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam scored a scorching 44 runs off 28 balls, while Munro scored 58 runs off just 28 balls to put Islamabad United firmly in charge.

Haider Ali shone for Karachi Kings, scoring 59 runs off 45 balls by hitting seven fours and two maximums, but Faheem Ashraf defeated him.

Islamabad United earlier chose to bowl first against Karachi Kings after winning the toss.

KK vs IU Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Full Match Highlights | Match 4

Advertisement

Playing XIs: 

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Imran Khan Niazi, Andrew Tye, James Fuller, Musa Khan, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Hassan Nawaz, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasir Jr, Rumman Raees

Also Read

KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target “174” for Islamabad United | PSL 2023
KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target “174” for Islamabad United | PSL 2023

Haider Ali starred as Karachi Kings set Islamabad United a 174-run target....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Squad | KK vs IU Full Squad today | Match 4
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Squad | KK vs IU Full Squad today | Match 4
KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
Meeting Pas de Calais: Armand Duplantis won his third event of season
Meeting Pas de Calais: Armand Duplantis won his third event of season
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score | KK vs IU Match 4
First hockey affairs meeting canceled as Khawaja Junaid is absence
First hockey affairs meeting canceled as Khawaja Junaid is absence
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3
James Anderson masterclass pace shrunk New Zealand to 37-3
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story