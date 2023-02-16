KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023

Advertisement
Articles
  • Islamabad won toss and chose to bowl during  fourth game.
  • It will feature Islamabad United taking on Karachi Kings.
  • Islamabad will want to get off to a strong start during the game.
Islamabad won the toss and chose to bowl during the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was played on Thursday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The tournament’s opening game will feature Islamabad United taking against the host team.

Islamabad, headed by Shadab Khan, will want to get off to a strong start during the game, while the Kings will strive to recover from a loss in their opening game at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

Squads: 

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, James Vince, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram

