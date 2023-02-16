Advertisement
  KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target "174" for Islamabad United | PSL 2023
KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target “174” for Islamabad United | PSL 2023

KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target “174” for Islamabad United | PSL 2023

Articles
KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target “174” for Islamabad United | PSL 2023

KK vs IU Match 4: Karachi Kings sets the Target “174” for Islamabad United | PSL 2023

  • Haider Ali starred as Karachi Kings set Islamabad United a 174-run target.
  • Haider scored 59 runs off 45 balls, but fell to Faheem Ashraf.
  • Shoaib Malik, who scored 18 runs fell to Rumman Raees.
Haider Ali starred as Karachi Kings set Islamabad United a 174-run target during their clash in the ongoing eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Thursday.

Haider had completed his half-century to put Karachi Kings in a strong position after losing Sharjeel Khan.

The batter scored hit seven fours and two maximums to score 59 runs off 45 balls. But, he fell to Faheem Ashraf.

Following Haider’s departure, Wasim struck twice in an over by taking Matthew Wade’s and skipper Imad Wasim’s wicket.

The right-arm pacer put a halt to the Karachi Kings’ effort to score big against Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik, who scored 18 runs, fell to Rumman Raees.

After leading Karachi’s comeback against Islamabad, Haider fell to Faheem Ashraf following scoring 59 runs off 45 balls.

The right-handed batter hit seven fours and two maximums.

The two batters helped the home side overcome an early setback, as they ensured Karachi’s run rate stayed up by hitting boundaries.

However, the left-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by Tom Curran after scoring a crucial 34 runs.

Experienced pacer Rumman Raees announced his comeback to Islamabad United by giving his side an early breakthrough.

The left-arm pacer bowled James Vince (4) with an extraordinary in-swinging delivery on the last bowl of his first over.

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Imran Khan Niazi, Andrew Tye, James Fuller, Musa Khan, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Hassan Nawaz, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasir Jr, Rumman Raees

