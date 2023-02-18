Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6
KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6

KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6

Articles
Advertisement
KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6

KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6

Advertisement
  • Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by six runs.
  • Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta produced 168-7 in 20 overs.
  • Karachi were restricted to 162-5 in their allotted 20 overs.
Advertisement

Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by six runs on Saturday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta produced 168-7 in 20 overs. Karachi were restricted to 162-5 in their allotted 20 overs while chasing a 169-run total.

Guptill hit 117 runs in 67 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes, before being bowled on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the second highest run-scorer in Quetta’s innings, while Aamer Yamin took 3-37 in four overs. Karachi captain Imad Wasim claimed 3-16 in four overs, including the wickets of Jason Roy, Abdul Bangalzai, and Umar Akmal.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights:

Advertisement

Also Read

PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6

PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
KK vs QG Match 6: Karachi Kings Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
KK vs QG Match 6: Karachi Kings Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots
 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots
"Grateful for PCB Management Committee Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi's kind gesture" says Dahani
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story