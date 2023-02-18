KK vs QG Full Highlights: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 6

Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by six runs.

Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta produced 168-7 in 20 overs.

Karachi were restricted to 162-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Advertisement

Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by six runs on Saturday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta produced 168-7 in 20 overs. Karachi were restricted to 162-5 in their allotted 20 overs while chasing a 169-run total.

Guptill hit 117 runs in 67 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes, before being bowled on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Iftikhar Ahmed was the second highest run-scorer in Quetta’s innings, while Aamer Yamin took 3-37 in four overs. Karachi captain Imad Wasim claimed 3-16 in four overs, including the wickets of Jason Roy, Abdul Bangalzai, and Umar Akmal.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights:

Advertisement

Also Read PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6 PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...