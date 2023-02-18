KK vs QG Match 6: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target “169” for Karachi Kings | PSL 2023

Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta Gladiators rallied against Kings.

This is the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Karachi will be looking to make a comeback after losing.

Martin Guptill scored a ton as Quetta Gladiators recovered against Karachi Kings, after losing quick wickets early. Quetta posted 168-7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Some fine work from the @KarachiKingsARY bowlers put a halt to the runs until Martin Guptill walked in for the Gladiators. Now @TeamQuetta have a good score on the board and an innings full of possibilities. #SabSitarayHumaray l #KKvQG | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/UOPqozrD6J — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2023

Karachi captain Imad Wasim bagged impressive figures of 3-16 in four overs, which included wickets of Jason Roy, Abdul Bangalzai and Umar Akmal. Both teams have zero points.

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir.

