KK vs QG Match 6: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target "169" for Karachi Kings | PSL 2023

  • Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta Gladiators rallied against Kings.
  • This is the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
  • Karachi will be looking to make a comeback after losing.
Martin Guptill scored a ton as Quetta Gladiators recovered against Karachi Kings, after losing quick wickets early. Quetta posted 168-7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Karachi captain Imad Wasim bagged impressive figures of 3-16 in four overs, which included wickets of Jason Roy, Abdul Bangalzai and Umar Akmal. Both teams have zero points.

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir

