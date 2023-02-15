Kylian Mbappe believes PSG can qualify for quarterfinals of Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal which was refused later by the referee during first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 14, 2023 – AFP

Kylian Mbappe expressed confidence that PSG can still reach the quarterfinals.

Mbappe sparked the game and had two goals disallowed for offside.

Achraf Hakimi is also expected to be back on the right defensive flank.

Despite Paris St. Germain’s (PSG) 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 match on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe expressed confidence that PSG can still reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The game was transformed when France forward in as a substitute in the 57th minute. He sparked the game and had two goals disallowed for offside.

“We have to remember the final part of the game; we’re behind but we saw that we were able to cause them trouble. We need all our players to be healthy and go there to win and qualify,” said Mbappe, who was back after a two-week injury layoff.

PSG’s best chance of winning the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 8 is Mbappe’s return to fitness.

“I was not supposed to play but I wanted to help my mates, bring some energy. We tried everything. Today I couldn’t do more,” he said.

Mbappe is certain that PSG can succeed in Munich if they are operating at full capacity.

“It’s important that all our players are healthy, that everyone eats well, sleeps well,” he said.

“We saw that when we are all together we are able to play forward, to play attacking football, and that they were not comfortable.”

Achraf Hakimi, who was substituted at halftime due to injury, is also expected to be back on the right defensive flank, as coach Christophe Galtier hopes.

“I was counting on him but it quickly became evident that he could not play the whole game,” said Galtier.

“We took a risk with him but he quickly suffered from muscle pains.”

Galtier believes that the situation in Munich in three weeks will have changed.

“It’s another game. Tonight, nobody is out, nobody is through. I have a lot of hope. I hope we will have a lot of fresh players and that we will be able to play the way we played the last 20-25 minutes.”

