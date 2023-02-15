League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland’s advantage at top

Scotland took a commanding lead in League 2.

On Wednesday, Scotland took a commanding lead in League 2 thanks to a potent bowling performance and a powerful knock from George Munsey. Meanwhile, Namibia, which suffered a humiliating loss, dropped more points, creating an opportunity for the chasing pack to secure a top-three spot in the World Cup Qualifying bracket.

Munsey reached his century and completed the ten-wicket defeat of Namibia with a strong reverse sweep to seal the victory.

As a result, Scotland now has 48 points, a total that cannot be surpassed by any of the other six teams competing in the tournament. Namibia’s loss also helps UAE and Nepal’s chances of finishing in the top three.

Safyaan Sharif’s opening period saw Richie Berrington’s team take complete control of the neutral contest, eliminating the captain Gerhard Erasmus (0) and the in-form Michael van Lingen (4) in quick succession. The deft spin of left-armer Mark Watt (3/30) and off-spinner Michael Leask (4/24) who were relentless with their lines on a favourable surface added to the opening salvo.

So happy to finish top of the @icc WCL2 Group with a few games to go. Been a serious effort from everyone at @CricketScotland who’s played to get us here and a big thanks to all the support staff. Thanks for the support everyone 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/EVrJTOMZtM — George Munsey (@GeorgeMunsey) February 15, 2023

Particularly Watt discovered his strengths early on, dismissing opener Karl Birkenstock for only four runs before denying Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (first-ball duck) with a nearly flawless stock delivery that spun in between the bat and pad to take the top of the off stump.

At 30/4, Namibia was far behind in the match; even after a remarkable comeback from Lohan Louwrens (54), Zane Green (25) and Bernard Scholtz, they were still at 153. (30).

Scholtz was promoted ahead of Ruben Trumpelmann after a lot of previous performances further down the order. He knocked three fours and a six in the counter, but his time was limited by Leask’s fourth.

Namibia’s 153 was never going to be enough, but Munsey made sure to dispel any notions of a challenging pursuit. Even after facing 23 of the first 30 deliveries from Kyle Coetzer (46*), the left-hander sped past his partner, unleashing a barrage of shots that left Erasmus feeling depleted and wishing he had more players on the field.

With a combination of sweeps, reverses, and power down the ground, Munsey had a response no matter where the Namibian captain set his fielders. The bowlers also had no answers, and after setting up the partnership’s hundred with a six off Shikongo, Munsey had his sights set on the three-figure mark.

Despite another six-blitz from Munsey, former skipper Coetzer glided at the other end, and a first ODI century beckoned. The 29-year-old batsman reached 99* from 60 deliveries after three drives over the TU Ground ropes. Fist pumps followed the final boundary in the 23rd over.

Namibia’s setback means that their attempt to qualify for the Cricket World Cup has taken another difficult turn, while Scotland no longer frets over outcomes.

A strong home performance from Nepal, who still have 11 games left in the competition and are in sixth place with 20 points, and the UAE (who are in third place with 27 points after 26 games), however, could send the Eagles to the Qualification Play-off, an additional step on the road to the Cricket World Cup 2023.

