The famous footballer Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup for Argentina has declared that he will provide the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria 3.5 million euros through his foundation.

As per details, Lionel Messi came forward to help millions of people affected by the destruction caused by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The famous football player Lionel Messi has announced a donation of 3.5 million euros (1 billion one crore seven million) through his foundation.

Whereas, fans are showing their support after Messi’s foundation announced the donation. Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has made possible the largest private donation since the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

In the meantime, some of the biggest names in sports have backed a fundraising initiative that Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral announced. Demiral is a defender for the Turkish national team as well as the Italian Club Atlanta. Through his professional organization Team Demiral, he has pleaded for funds for relief efforts.

The sportsman has spoken with legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo and his Serie A rivals Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala, who have pledged to sign jerseys that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to nonprofit organizations that help those affected by earthquakes.

The earthquake victims are receiving support from football players all across the world. Antoine Griezmann and lvaro Morata of Atlético Madrid contributed autographed jerseys, while on Thursday, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and colleague Dejan Kulusevski, who is on loan from Juventus, did the same.

Kylian Mbappe of France also contributed his autographed shirt for the auction. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, Eden Hazard of Real Madrid, and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain have also donated their jerseys.

The jersey of Cristiano Ronaldo that fetched the highest offer was sold for $212,450. Friday saw a donation from the Union of European Football Associations of 200,000 euros, or about $214,000, to aid with humanitarian causes in Turkey and Syria.

Over 20,000 people have perished in Turkey and Syria as a result of the terrible earthquake. Relief attempts are still being made in the earthquake-affected areas, but rescuers believe the odds of finding more survivors are dwindling by the minute.

To hasten the aid efforts in Syria, appeals are being made for the sanctions to be loosened.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, American sanctions against Syria have hampered relief efforts in the wake of devastating earthquakes that struck the region earlier this week and killed more than 19,000 people. Beijing pleaded with Washington to withdraw the sanctions imposed on Syria and “open the doors for humanitarian help.”

During her daily press briefing on Wednesday, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry Mao Ning was asked to comment on the sanctions. She cited Washington’s history of intervening in Syria and the serious consequences for common people.

