Mansoor Rana chosen as director of QHPC

Mansoor Rana, a former Pakistan cricketer, has been chosen as the director of Lahore’s Qalandars High Performance Centre (QHPC).

Rana previously held the positions of batting coach for the Lahore Qalandars and team manager of the Pakistan cricket team.

Mansoor Rana’s new position entails both raising the profile of QHPC internationally and developing upcoming cricket players.

More than 300 aspiring male and female cricketers from across the nation and the world train at QHPC, which features cutting-edge facilities.

Atif Rana, the Lahore Qalandars CEO, thanked Mansoor Rana and welcomed him to this new position.

“Mansoor Rana has extensive cricketing expertise and has been a Qalandars Dil se [fervent Qalandars supporter] for the past three years. “I am confident that he will offer fresh ideas to improve the quality and image of QHPC in the future,” stated Atif.

Also extending a warm welcome to Mansoor was Sameen Rana, the Lahore Qalandars’ chief operating officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Mansoor Rana to the QHPC Board of Directors. “This cricketing family has a lot of potential, and we’ve offered him a new responsibility to use his managerial knowledge in generating good quality cricketers around the world,” Sameen added.

Mansoor was looking forward to working with the Qalandars after his appointment.

“It is a privilege for me to work for Lahore Qalandars as Director QHPC. Since PSL 5, I have served as Qalandars Dil se, but this new position would be difficult. With geniuses like Aqib Javed, Sameen Rana, and Atif Rana, we firmly feel that the Lahore Qalandars are a family. I would do everything in my power to improve QHPC’s standing in the cricketing community, Mansoor remarked.

It should be mentioned that the Pakistan Super League’s reigning winners are Lahore Qalandars (PSL).

Before the tournament’s first match between the Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars, the 2021 champions, on February 13, the PSL 8 opening ceremony will take place in Multan. On March 19, the final will be contested in Lahore, which will also host the play-offs.

