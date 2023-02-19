Martin Guptill hits first hundred of PSL 2023

Martin Guptill hit an incredible century.

The eighth season of of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going on.

Martin Guptill hit an incredible century to help Quetta Gladiators defeat Karachi Kings in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was played on Saturday at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Stadium.

As Karachi captain Imad Wasim claimed amazing stats of 3-16 in four overs, including the dismissals of Jason Roy, Abdul Bangalzai, and Umar Akmal, Quetta was in disarray.

Guptill, though, used a brilliantly timed tonne to get his team back in the game.

Following Guptill’s Hundred, Twitter, a social media platform, quickly became overrun with memes.

When you can’t blame Guptill’s innings on Babar anymore #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/HH5RYqTIh5 Advertisement — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) February 18, 2023

50 run partnership between Guptill and Nawaz pic.twitter.com/0rYFl3gHuE — Rafay (@theslipscordon) February 18, 2023

Martin Guptill The Bitter ex with no dignity pic.twitter.com/j8tcZtXbgk Advertisement — Hass (@GokboruWolf) February 18, 2023

In the 19th over of the innings, Guptill hit speedster Andrew Tye for 30 runs to complete his century.

With the aid of 12 fours and five sixes, the New Zealand player made 117 runs in 67 balls before being removed on the last delivery of the innings.

During the course of his international career, Guptill, who has played in 47 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 122 T20Is, appeared to be in excellent form and hammered the ball to all areas of the ground.

The right-hander took some time to get going, but he came alive towards the conclusion of the inning to help his team register a respectable score.

The Gladiators selected Guptill in the supplemental round of the PSL Draft in December 2022.

