Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Mickey Arthur and PCB matters are almost settled
Mickey Arthur and PCB matters are almost settled

Mickey Arthur and PCB matters are almost settled

Articles
Advertisement
Mickey Arthur and PCB matters are almost settled

Mickey Arthur and PCB matters are almost settled

Advertisement
  • Mickey Arthur and the PCB have reached a conclusion.
  • He will become the national team’s director and support workers.
  • Grant Bradburn is expected to become an assistant coach.
Advertisement

Mickey Arthur and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have almost to a conclusion, according to Najam Sethi, chairman of the management committee.

Sethi stated at a press conference in Karachi that the former coach will visit Pakistan within the next 10 to 12 days.

“We’re in discussions with Mickey. With him, everything is virtually done “He revealed.

“He will also be accompanied by support personnel. We anticipate that things will be completed within the next few days “He went on to say.

According to reports, Mickey will become the national team’s director. Support workers will be hired under him to handle the situation.

According to the expected contract, the ex-coach will not be available to the national team during the English county season.

Advertisement

He will only be accessible for a few assignments on the ground. He will travel to Australia with the team for the ODI World Cup in 2023. He will be available to the team online for the remainder of the tours.

Grant Bradburn, a former New Zealand Test cricketer, is expected to become an assistant coach. In Mickey’s absence, he will oversee team operations.

From 2018 to 2020, Bradburn served as the men’s team’s fielding coach.

Additionally, PCB will create the position of “Chief of Staff” for Arthur. Rehanul Haq, general manager of Islamabad United, is most likely to be chosen as the squad manager.

Also Read

Yasir Arafat will lead coaching staff in Mickey Arthur’s absence
Yasir Arafat will lead coaching staff in Mickey Arthur’s absence

Yasir Arafat named bowling and assistant coach. Arafat played for Pakistan in...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
Benfica with one foot in Champions League quarters after beating Club Brugge
Benfica with one foot in Champions League quarters after beating Club Brugge
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story