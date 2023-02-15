Mickey Arthur and PCB matters are almost settled

Mickey Arthur and the PCB have reached a conclusion.

He will become the national team’s director and support workers.

Grant Bradburn is expected to become an assistant coach.

Mickey Arthur and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have almost to a conclusion, according to Najam Sethi, chairman of the management committee.

Sethi stated at a press conference in Karachi that the former coach will visit Pakistan within the next 10 to 12 days.

“We’re in discussions with Mickey. With him, everything is virtually done “He revealed.

“He will also be accompanied by support personnel. We anticipate that things will be completed within the next few days “He went on to say.

According to reports, Mickey will become the national team’s director. Support workers will be hired under him to handle the situation.

According to the expected contract, the ex-coach will not be available to the national team during the English county season.

He will only be accessible for a few assignments on the ground. He will travel to Australia with the team for the ODI World Cup in 2023. He will be available to the team online for the remainder of the tours.

Grant Bradburn, a former New Zealand Test cricketer, is expected to become an assistant coach. In Mickey’s absence, he will oversee team operations.

From 2018 to 2020, Bradburn served as the men’s team’s fielding coach.

Additionally, PCB will create the position of “Chief of Staff” for Arthur. Rehanul Haq, general manager of Islamabad United, is most likely to be chosen as the squad manager.

