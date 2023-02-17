Mikel Arteta urged Premier League to offer clubs protection

Mikel Arteta has pleaded with the Premier League to protect teams.

Arsenal takes on Aston Villa in a key Premier League match on Saturday.

Arteta wants the fixture schedule adjusted to provide protection to all teams.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, has pleaded with the Premier League to safeguard teams from having to start early on Saturday after playing on Wednesday night.

Teams from the Premier League that compete in the Champions League are not scheduled to play at 12:30 GMT on Saturdays if they played the previous Wednesday in Europe.

Yet, just 63 hours after the final whistle sounded in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City, Arsenal takes on Aston Villa in a key Premier League match on Saturday morning.

The worn-out Gunners have no room for mistake at Villa Park after losing to City and giving up top spot in the Premier League.

Arteta wants the Premier League fixture schedule adjusted in the future to provide protection to all teams, not just those in the Champions League, even though it is too late to benefit Arsenal in this particular case.

“There are certain rules with the Champions League. When you are playing on Wednesday night and then you cannot play (on Saturday lunchtime). So I think that should apply to any competition,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

Advertisement

“But I think following the same principle, I think you are talking physiologically, that is very difficult to turn around on that period to get the best outcome and reduce the injury risk for players, but that´s it.

“They put the schedule the way they did. It´s a bit unusual, but it´s what it is. The players are highly motivated for tomorrow´s game because we want to perform well and win the game.

“It´s not about being worried or not worried. We have to play. I want the players to be in the best possible mindset and physically ready to get that challenge going.”

Despite his complaints, Arteta was adamant he will not use the kick-off time as an excuse if Arsenal fail to win at Villa.

“We knew we were going to play at that time. That´s not an excuse,” he said.

“I think they (his players) are young. They have a lot of energy.”

Advertisement

Arsenal has faltered during a run of four games without a win in all competitions after holding an eight-point advantage over City only one month ago.

Their attempt to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004 is in danger of failing, but Arteta is certain that his young team can handle the added strain.

“If you want to be at the top, you have to do it. Looking at what they (the players) did the other day gives me a lot of encouragement to think that they are ready,” he said.

“We talked about the position we´re in for a few months now, the way the team is playing and the things you have to do to stay there.”

Also Read Mikel Arteta says their rivalry will not affect their friendship Mikel Arteta worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City Arsenal have not...