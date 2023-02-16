Advertisement
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger

Articles
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger

  • Mir Hamza is a left-arm bowler for Karachi Kings.
  • He will not play in the remaining eight Pakistan Super League (PSL) games.
  • He fractured one of his fingers during his team’s opening game against Zalmi.
Mir Hamza, a left-arm bowler for Karachi Kings, will not play in the remaining eight Pakistan Super League (PSL) games because of an injury.

Hamza is reportedly out of the current marquee league after breaking one of his fingers during his team’s opening game against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

Hamza’s successor for the remainder of the league has not yet been revealed by the Kings.

Hamza’s PSL team Kings reported on Twitter that the pacer fractured one of his fingers and will miss the rest of the current season.

Fast bowler Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the [PSL 8] due to a fractured finger, according to Kings.

“Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Mir, the Karachi Kings family is praying for you!” Kings also contributed.

In the Kings’ opening PSL 8 encounter on Tuesday against Zalmi, which they lost by two runs, Hamza was a member of the playing XI.

In the nail-biting match versus Zalmi, the left-arm bowler managed to deliver two overs and record a wicket for 13 runs.

It is important to note that the Kings’ match against Islamabad United on Thursday is their second PSL 8 match.

