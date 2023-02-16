Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger

Mir Hamza is a left-arm bowler for Karachi Kings.

He will not play in the remaining eight Pakistan Super League (PSL) games.

He fractured one of his fingers during his team’s opening game against Zalmi.

Advertisement

Mir Hamza, a left-arm bowler for Karachi Kings, will not play in the remaining eight Pakistan Super League (PSL) games because of an injury.

Hamza is reportedly out of the current marquee league after breaking one of his fingers during his team’s opening game against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

Hamza’s successor for the remainder of the league has not yet been revealed by the Kings.

Hamza’s PSL team Kings reported on Twitter that the pacer fractured one of his fingers and will miss the rest of the current season.

Fast bowler Mir Hamza has been ruled out of the [PSL 8] due to a fractured finger, according to Kings.

“Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Mir, the Karachi Kings family is praying for you!” Kings also contributed.

Advertisement

Fast bowler Mir Hamza has been ruled out of #HBLPSL8 due to a fractured finger. Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery. The Karachi Kings family is with you, Mir!#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad pic.twitter.com/3nPlpY2NN5 — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 15, 2023

In the Kings’ opening PSL 8 encounter on Tuesday against Zalmi, which they lost by two runs, Hamza was a member of the playing XI.

Advertisement

In the nail-biting match versus Zalmi, the left-arm bowler managed to deliver two overs and record a wicket for 13 runs.

It is important to note that the Kings’ match against Islamabad United on Thursday is their second PSL 8 match.

Also Read Pak vs NZ: Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan added to Test squad Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Sajid Khan selected for Test squad. The...