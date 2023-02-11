Mohammad Hasnain set sights on becoming the top bowler in PSL 2023

Mohammad Hasnain set his sights on becoming the top bowler in the (PSL).

Hasnain was barred from playing international cricket.

He believes the PSL is an excellent platform for young people.

KARACHI: Ahead of the nationally televised cricket tournament, Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has set his sights on becoming the top bowler in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 and has issued a warning to his opponents.

Hasnain said: “I want to become the top bowler of the tournament. I did not have any particular batter’s wicket in my sight.”

Speaking to Media on Friday, the young Pakistani pacer stated that he has worked hard for the upcoming tournament and that now is the time to put his preparations into action.

“Today we had our first training session, and everyone looked in good form and fitness, we are eager for the tournament to start and looking forward to it,” he said.

It should be noted that Hasnain was barred from playing international cricket after his bowling action was ruled illegal in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) in January of last year.

Despite the major setback, the 22-year-old worked hard and improved his bowling technique.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hired a bowling consultant who worked with Hasnain to improve his bowling technique.

“I have been working hard to prepare myself for PSL 2023 and to keep myself fit, even when I was touring with the national squad, I kept working on improving my bowling skills, I feel to be an improved and better bowler now,” he added.

“I will try to take the wicket of whoever is facing me, my goal is to take maximum wickets and contribute to my team’s success,” the bowler said.

Hasnain also stated that the Gladiators’ squad is much better than before, and the team appears to be in good shape; he hoped for better results from his team this time.

He stated that the PSL has evolved into an excellent platform for young people to showcase their abilities.

"I am an example, I played age group cricket and performed. I was in the queue waiting for an opportunity and then I got a chance to play in the PSL where I showed my abilities and got everyone's attention, Hasnain said. "PSL is a very good opportunity for every young player to come, perform and get noticed," he added.

