‘Money doesn’t score goals’: Bayern’s Uli Hoeness hits out at PSG

  • Uli Hoeness spoke against the growing influence of foreign money in sports.
  • He argued for the relaxation of German club ownership laws.
  • Bayern controls the majority of the Bundesliga’s revenue.
Uli Hoeness, a former CEO of Bayern Munich and a current board member, spoke against the growing influence of foreign money in sports while making fun of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich’s opponents in the Champions League’s round of 16.

Hoeness argued for the relaxation of German club ownership laws at a speech in Hannover, warning that established clubs like Bayern could lose ground to the sport’s elite.

The state’s sovereign wealth fund company, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), is the owner of PSG.

“You need to worry that a few clubs will be bought up in the future, from the Middle East in particular,” the former Bayern striker said.

“There is talk Qatar wants to buy Manchester United and Saudi Arabia wants to buy Liverpool.

“Then there will be no limit (on spending).

“Then it will be fun for us,” he added sarcastically.

Hoeness then attacked PSG. Hoeness is well known in the German media for his colorful remarks, which are frequently made in reference to domestic or foreign rivals.

In the first leg of the Champions League on Tuesday in Paris, Bayern defeated Qatar-sponsored PSG 1-0. Hoeness noted that the match demonstrated “that money doesn’t always score goals.”

“I very much like to win against them,” said the 71-year-old Hoeness.

Hoeness reiterated his request for German football to abandon the “50+1” rule, which prevents outside investment by requiring members to hold a majority of a club.

Speaking on behalf of Bayern, Hoeness said “we would be totally in favor of scrapping the 50+1 because we are totally falling behind internationally.”

Bayern controls the majority of the Bundesliga’s revenue, which has resulted in victories.

They now lead the standings by one point as they aim for an 11th straight championship.

Six Champions League titles, including two in the last ten years, have been won by them.

