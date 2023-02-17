MS vs PZ Full Highlights: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights | Match 5

Advertisement
  • Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi.
  • It was Fifth game of the PSL on Friday at Multan Cricket Stadium.
  • Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw each scored fifty runs.
Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Usama took two more wickets in the fifteenth over, giving Sultans a chance to tie the game. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris saved Zalmi after they were forced to chase a whopping 211 runs, as captain Babar Azam left after only scoring nine runs.

Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw each scored fifty runs, and the Sultans scored 210-3 in their allotted 20 overs. Zalmi’s preferred bowler, pacer Salman Irshad, finished with statistics of 2-38 in four overs.

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights:

Also Read

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi....

