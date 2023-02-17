MS vs PZ Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023

Peshawar Zalmi won toss and elected to bowl against Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans now in first place and Zalmi in third.

Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

Advertisement

In the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl against Multan Sultans.

During their current Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first.

With two points after two games, Sultans are now in first place, while Zalmi are in third with the same number of points after one match.

Lineups

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

Advertisement

Also Read PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5 PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score...