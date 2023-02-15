MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3

Multan Sultans spearheaded by explosive batter Rilee Rossouw.

Multan Sultans, spearheaded by explosive batter Rilee Rossouw, successfully chased down 111 runs with nine wickets in hand to defeat Quetta Gladiators and make a remarkable comeback in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Ihsanullah shone brightly with his quick deliveries and took back-to-back wickets to dominate in only his second PSL encounter, taking five wickets and giving up only 12 runs.

The Sultans’ other two pacers, Sameen Gul and Abbas Afridi, helped their team get off to a good start by taking a wicket apiece.

Multan Sultan defeated Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets in a thrilling nine-wicket victory. Usama Mir delivered for the home side, trapping Mohammad Nawaz for a lbw on the penultimate ball of his second over, reducing Quetta two to 66-6 in 12 overs.

Nuwan Thushara gave the Gladiators an early lead by sending opener Masood back to the pavilion. Ihsanullah produced a devastating bouncer that hit Umar Akmal’s bat and was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan, and the right-arm bowler completed his five-for.

Quetta’s innings came to an end when veteran hitter Mohammad Hafeez was caught by Abbas after reaching 18 runs. Rossouw and Rizwan combined for 108 runs as the Sultans cruised to the victory in 13.3 overs.

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Wahid, Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

