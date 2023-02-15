MS vs QG Match 1: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target “111” for Multan Sultans | PSL 2023

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans got five wickets.

Sultans dismiss Quetta Gladiators for 110 runs in the third game.

Usama Mir came through for the home team by trapping Nawaz.

Advertisement

Ihsanullah of the Multan Sultans got five wickets to dismiss Quetta Gladiators for 110 runs in the third game of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ihsanullah performed at the top of his game against the home team, taking five wickets and only allowing 12 runs to be scored in his four overs.

Apart from him, Sameen Gul and Abbas Afridi, Multan’s other two pacers, each claimed a wicket to give their team an early advantage.

Martin Guptill, an aggressive batter, was sent packing by Sameen in his first over after he had scored seven runs.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai was the next victim, caught by Kieron Pollard at midfield off of Abbas Afridi.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was out for Quetta as a result of Ihsanullah’s powerful delivery that knocked the stumps over. After only two runs had been scored, the captain returned.

Advertisement

After scoring 27 runs, Ihsanullah struck again in his second over, sending destructive batter Jason Roy packing.

The big bowler’s blazing pace didn’t stop impressing. He caught an in-form Iftikhar Ahmed and led by default.

Usama Mir came through for the home team by trapping Mohammad Nawaz for an LBW on the final ball of his second over, reducing Quetta two to 66-6 in 12 overs after all three pacers had contributed.

Ihsanullah, who threw a lethal bouncer that struck Umar Akmal’s bat and was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan, caused the Gladiators to lose one more wicket.

Naseem Shah (1) was finally sent out by the right-arm pacer after an outstanding delivery gave him his fifth wicket.

Despite Quetta possessing some of the game’s best batters, Mohammad Hasnain finished as the team’s second-highest scorer with 22 runs off 20 balls before Sameen sent him back to the pavilion.

Advertisement

Multan Sultans earlier chose to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators after winning the toss.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Wahid, Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

Also Read PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | MS vs QG Match 3 PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...

Advertisement