MS vs QG Match 3: Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023

Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first.

Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans.

On March 19 the championship game will take held in Lahore.

In the third PSL 2023 game, Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans. In their opening game of the season, Multan Sultans fell short by just one run to Lahore Qalandars.

In the PSL 2023, there are six teams. They are Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators. For the trophy, these teams will all compete against one another.

Throughout PSL 2023, 34 matches will be played. Each side will play the opposing team twice during the league stage. The top four teams in the standings after the league stage advance to the playoffs. Two of the weakest teams will be dropped. On March 19, the championship game will take held in Lahore.

Squads

Multan Sultans – David Miller (South Africa), Josh Little (Ireland), Mohammad Rizwan (all Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Shan Masood (all Diamond), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David (Australia) (all Gold), Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan (both Silver), Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (both Emerging). Adil Rashid (England) and Arafat Minhas (Supplementary).

Quetta Gladiators – Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy (England), Odean Smith (West Indies) (all Diamond), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Gold), Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed (England) (all Silver), Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (both Emerging). Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Omair Bin Yousuf (Supplementary).

