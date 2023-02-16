Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup

Muneeba Ali is a left-handed opener, scored a record-breaking century.

Muneeba Ali, a left-handed opener, produced a record-breaking century to help Pakistan rally against Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Muneeba began the batting for Pakistan in the second game alongside Ireland, and his 102 runs off 68 balls helped the green shirts reach 165-5 after 20 overs.

Nida Dar, an all-rounder, added 33 runs with two boundaries and a six.

For Ireland, Arlene Kelly claimed two wickets.

Later, Nashra Sandhu took the initiative to direct Pakistan’s bowling and helped her team bowl out Ireland for 95. Pakistan defeated their opponent by 70 runs. Nashra took four wickets in all.

While Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan both shared a wicket, Nida and Sadia Iqbal each claimed two wickets.

Ireland’s leading run scorer was Orla Prendergast, who totaled 31.

Muneeba, the opening batswoman, made history on Wednesday by scoring an incredible century in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Muneeba became the first batter to record a century in a World Cup and T20 match in Pakistan’s women’s cricket history. In Cape Town, Muneeba made history as Pakistan defeated Ireland for 165-5 in 20 overs.

The young left-handed batter stunned the cricketing world with her first century.

Since making her debut in 2016, Muneeba has competed for Pakistan in 30 WODI and 44 WT20I matches.

With this victory, Pakistan moved up to third place in group 2, which also includes England, West Indies, and India.

On February 19, Pakistan will now play the West Indies.

