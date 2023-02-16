Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup

Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup

Articles
Advertisement
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup

Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup

Advertisement
  • Muneeba Ali is a left-handed opener, scored a record-breaking century.
  • She became the first batter to record a century in a World Cup.
  • Pakistan defeated Ireland by 70 runs.
Advertisement

Muneeba Ali, a left-handed opener, produced a record-breaking century to help Pakistan rally against Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Muneeba began the batting for Pakistan in the second game alongside Ireland, and his 102 runs off 68 balls helped the green shirts reach 165-5 after 20 overs.

Nida Dar, an all-rounder, added 33 runs with two boundaries and a six.

Advertisement

For Ireland, Arlene Kelly claimed two wickets.

Later, Nashra Sandhu took the initiative to direct Pakistan’s bowling and helped her team bowl out Ireland for 95. Pakistan defeated their opponent by 70 runs. Nashra took four wickets in all.

While Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan both shared a wicket, Nida and Sadia Iqbal each claimed two wickets.

Ireland’s leading run scorer was Orla Prendergast, who totaled 31.

Muneeba, the opening batswoman, made history on Wednesday by scoring an incredible century in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Muneeba became the first batter to record a century in a World Cup and T20 match in Pakistan’s women’s cricket history. In Cape Town, Muneeba made history as Pakistan defeated Ireland for 165-5 in 20 overs.

The young left-handed batter stunned the cricketing world with her first century.

Since making her debut in 2016, Muneeba has competed for Pakistan in 30 WODI and 44 WT20I matches.

With this victory, Pakistan moved up to third place in group 2, which also includes England, West Indies, and India.

On February 19, Pakistan will now play the West Indies.

Also Read

Australia defeated Pakistan to win women’s T20I series
Australia defeated Pakistan to win women’s T20I series

Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets to take a 2-0 lead in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ramiz Raja says 'Ihsanullah's height favors his ball in bounce'
Ramiz Raja says 'Ihsanullah's height favors his ball in bounce'
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 4 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 4 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators | Match 3
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators | Match 3
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story