Najam Sethi: Asia Cup 2023 will be debated in next ACC meeting

Najam Sethi, the head of the PCB management committee, stated that the Asia Cup 2023 will be considered at the upcoming meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which will be in March.

During a news conference here on Tuesday, Sethi was asked about the outcomes of the ACC meeting.

“My lips are shut,” Sethi replied. “We will meet again in March on the margins of the ICC convention. There was no conclusion at the last meeting, but we will discuss it at the next meeting. I’m at a loss for words beyond that.”

Sethi attended an emergency meeting of the ACC earlier in February in Bahrain. Among other things, the destiny of the Asia Cup 2023 was debated, but no resolution was reached.

“The ACC held a fruitful discussion about the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue negotiations on operations, timelines, and any other specifics in order to assure the tournament’s success. The next ACC Executive Board meeting, scheduled for March 2023, will include a report on the situation “Following the meeting, the ACC issued a statement.

There is a possibility that the competition could be shifted to a neutral location if India declines to travel to Pakistan for the event. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are being examined as potential tournament neutral hosts.

Any actions taken once the competition is moved out of Pakistan, the PCB has informed the ACC conference, will be subject to the Government of Pakistan’s consent.

According to sources, Sethi warned ACC president Jay Shah that if he refused to play in Pakistan, neither would we.

Despite being regarded as one of sports’ greatest rivals, India and Pakistan haven’t played each other at home since 2012 in any version of the game, and they only do so in international competitions on neutral grounds.

