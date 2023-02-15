PCB recognize February 16 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

Advertisement
  • This is to raise awareness of the prevalence of children cancer in the nation.
  • It also importance of being vigilant about early warning signs and intervention.
  • The PCB will commemorate this day during the HBL PSL for the fifth straight season.
PSL 2023: As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Pakistan Cricket Board will recognize February 16 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Day in keeping with its tradition of using the HBL Pakistan Super League’s popularity and reach to improve society.

Worldwide, an estimated 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year; in Pakistan, this number is thought to be closer to 90,000. The majority of paediatric cancers are curable with the use of generic medications and other types of treatment, such as radiotherapy and surgery.

The Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United game at the National Bank Cricket Arena has been designated by the PCB as a campaign to raise awareness of the prevalence of children cancer in the nation and the importance of being vigilant about early warning signs and intervention.

The PCB also expresses its support for the victims and stands with the families who are travelling through a trying time. Two children with paediatric cancer, five young cancer survivors, and their families have been invited by the board to the field, where the two captains will give them signed team shirts.

The players will wear golden caps and ribbons, while additional festivities planned for the day include:

  • LED parameter boards and a large screen displaying cancer awareness messages
  • During the commentary, commentators wearing gold ribbons announce cancer awareness remarks.
    Gold-plated stumps
  • The PCB will commemorate this day during the HBL PSL for the fifth straight season, beginning in 2019.

Next Story