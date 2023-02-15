Advertisement
  • Pep Guardiola apologized for making “hilariously absurd” remarks
  • Pep Guardiola is the manager of Manchester City.
  • He has apologized to England and Liverpool star Steven Gerrard.
  • The Blues were successful against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, has apologized to England and Liverpool star Steven Gerrard for making “unnecessary and dumb” remarks about the legendary midfielder’s memorable slip against Chelsea in 2014.

The Spaniard made a sly shot at Manchester City for being held accountable for Steven Gerrard’s notorious slip in Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Anfield in their title-clinching game in 2013–14.

“I’m not sure if we’re to blame for Steven Gerrard’s slip at Anfield. Is it our fault? I admire Steven Gerrard, but that moment belongs to us “Guardiola stated this prior to his team’s victory over Aston Villa.

“I apologies to Steven Gerrard for making unneeded and dumb remarks about him the last time we met. He [Gerrard] is aware of how much I appreciate him, his career, and what he has done for the country in which I am living and training.

“I’m embarrassed by what I said because he [Gerrard] does not deserve it. I really believe my prior news conference words to defend my club, but I did not represent my club properly by using his name in these idiotic comments.

“I apologized to him [Gerrard] directly, but I feel compelled to do it here as well. I’m really sorry for him, Alex (his wife), his children, and their family, because it was stupid.”

A week after their humbling loss at Tottenham, the Blues were crucially successful against Aston Villa on Sunday due to goals from Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, and Riyad Mahrez.

If Manchester City defeats the league-leading squad on Thursday, they will have a chance to surpass Arsenal as the best team in the league.

Arsenal will also be looking to rebound after recent underwhelming performances against Everton and Brentford.

