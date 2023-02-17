PFF requested clubs to submit necessary paperwork online

PFF demands that clubs submit documentation online.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has requested that all of these clubs submit the necessary paperwork online via the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) application by February 26 after completing the club registration process.

A special election cell would be established at the PFF headquarters in Lahore shortly after the procedure is finished, according to a statement released by the NC on Thursday.

In cooperation with PFC, a full-time office staffed by independent, qualified professionals will evaluate the state of the papers, according to NC.

Haroon Malik, the chairman of the NC, stated that transparent elections are forthcoming.

“Physical scrutiny of clubs will aid as a major aspect for this approach. “We want to make sure that all stakeholders have equal access to the electoral process,” he said.

NC also intends to host district club championships to assist it in scrutinizing clubs who have confirmed their registration under the PFC scheme.

It should be recalled that FIFA lifted the ban placed on the PFF in April 2021 due to undue third-party intervention in June of last year.

FIFA also extended the Normalization Committee’s mandate by 12 months.

FIFA states that the Normalization Committee’s duties include overseeing PFF operations, making sure Pakistani clubs are properly registered and inspected, drafting and approving an electoral code for the PFF with the help of FIFA and the AFC, organizing district and provincial elections, and holding elections for a new PFF executive committee.

For the men’s national senior football team camp, which officially kicked off on Thursday, the PFF picked 36 players on Tuesday.

The camp’s main goal is to get everyone ready for upcoming overseas commitments. The national team is anticipated to play two friendly matches against Maldives in that nation’s backyard. Bhutan is anticipated to join them as well.

