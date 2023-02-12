“Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me” says Haseebullah

Haseebullah is eager to make his Peshawar Zalmi debut.

He is eager to pick Azam’s brain and help his side win as many games as he can.

He has participated in 10 T20 matches and has accumulated 224 runs.

Advertisement

Balochistan-born young batter Haseebullah is eager to make his Peshawar Zalmi debut during the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Haseebullah, a left-handed hitter with skill, stated that he will do his best to maximise his first PSL debut.

“It’s a big opportunity for me to play in PSL,” said the youngster. “I am excited to play for Peshawar. It’s a big motivation for me in this age,” he added.

Haseebullah considers the PSL to be a beneficial chance for Balochistani athletes. “Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me. It’s a lifetime opportunity and we are really looking forward to it,” he said.

The young hitter is eager to pick Babar Azam’s brain. Peshawar is his team. “No. 1 batter is Babar bhai. It’s a great chance for us to pick his brain. I’ll do my best to learn from him “He continued.

In the PSL 8, Haseebullah wants to help his side win as many games as he can.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old cricketer has participated in 10 T20 matches and has accumulated 224 runs at a 22.40 average. In season two of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), he played for the Muzaffarabad Tigers. In five games, he had amassed 142 runs, including a fifty.

Also Read PSL 8: Winning team will lift ‘Supernova Trophy’ and cheque of Rs120 million Reward money for franchise winning coveted 24-carat "Supernova Trophy". The winner will...