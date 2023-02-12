Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • “Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me” says Haseebullah
“Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me” says Haseebullah

“Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me” says Haseebullah

Articles
Advertisement
“Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me” says Haseebullah

“Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me” says Haseebullah

Advertisement
  • Haseebullah is eager to make his Peshawar Zalmi debut.
  • He is eager to pick Azam’s brain and help his side win as many games as he can.
  • He has participated in 10 T20 matches and has accumulated 224 runs.
Advertisement

Balochistan-born young batter Haseebullah is eager to make his Peshawar Zalmi debut during the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Haseebullah, a left-handed hitter with skill, stated that he will do his best to maximise his first PSL debut.

“It’s a big opportunity for me to play in PSL,” said the youngster. “I am excited to play for Peshawar. It’s a big motivation for me in this age,” he added.

Haseebullah considers the PSL to be a beneficial chance for Balochistani athletes. “Playing in PSL is very big thing for players of Balochistan like me. It’s a lifetime opportunity and we are really looking forward to it,” he said.

The young hitter is eager to pick Babar Azam’s brain. Peshawar is his team. “No. 1 batter is Babar bhai. It’s a great chance for us to pick his brain. I’ll do my best to learn from him “He continued.

In the PSL 8, Haseebullah wants to help his side win as many games as he can.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old cricketer has participated in 10 T20 matches and has accumulated 224 runs at a 22.40 average. In season two of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), he played for the Muzaffarabad Tigers. In five games, he had amassed 142 runs, including a fifty.

Also Read

PSL 8: Winning team will lift ‘Supernova Trophy’ and cheque of Rs120 million
PSL 8: Winning team will lift ‘Supernova Trophy’ and cheque of Rs120 million

Reward money for franchise winning coveted 24-carat "Supernova Trophy". The winner will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 8: Winning team will lift 'Supernova Trophy' and cheque of Rs120 million
PSL 8: Winning team will lift 'Supernova Trophy' and cheque of Rs120 million
Mansoor Rana chosen as director of QHPC
Mansoor Rana chosen as director of QHPC
PCB declared prize money for PSL 8 winner and runner-up
PCB declared prize money for PSL 8 winner and runner-up
Daren Sammy praised Babar Azam as one of top players in world
Daren Sammy praised Babar Azam as one of top players in world
Real Madrid to become 5th time Club World Cup champions
Real Madrid to become 5th time Club World Cup champions
Sarfaraz Ahmed feels that performance of local players would be key
Sarfaraz Ahmed feels that performance of local players would be key
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story