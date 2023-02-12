Premier League: Nathan Jones sacked by after three months in charge

After only three months as manager of the Premier League club, Southampton FC fired Nathan Jones on Sunday.

After Saints’ defeat to 10-man Wolves on Saturday, Jones, 49, quits the team with Saints at the bottom of the standings.

First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club, while lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of Saturday’s Premier League match at Chelsea.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” the club said in a statement.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea,” it added.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, who had been in charge for four years at the club, was replaced by Wales’ Jones when he joined Southampton in November of last year, just before the league was suspended for the World Cup in Qatar.

Jones led the team to the FA Cup fifth round and Carabao Cup semifinals, although his record in the Premier League was 7–8–1. His lone victory came in January against Everton.

