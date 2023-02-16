Press Trust of India: ‘India could play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE’

United Arab Emirates (UAE) may host India’s 2023 Asia Cup matches.

There has been no official announcement from the Asian Cricket Council.

Repeated statements from Jay Shah that India will not tour Pakistan.

The news follows a standoff over the Asia Cup location, which Pakistan is slated to host.

“If sources in the board are to be believed, PCB will remain the host and India can play their games in UAE where some games will be held,” the report stated.

“The final can also be held in UAE if India qualifies for it, according to a PCB source,” it added.

There has been no official announcement from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regarding shifting the tournament outside of Pakistan, despite repeated statements from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah that India will not tour Pakistan.

The decision about the location of the Asia Cup will be made in March, according to a recent emergency meeting that took place in Bahrain.

Najam Sethi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), asked for the meeting to be called.

During a Tuesday press conference, Sethi was questioned regarding the outcomes of the ACC meeting.

“My lips are sealed,” responded Sethi.

“We are going to meet again on the sidelines of ICC meeting in March. There was no resolution in last meeting but we will take up this matter in the upcoming meeting. Beyond that, I can’t say anything.”

