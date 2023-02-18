Advertisement
  • PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
Articles
  • Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta Gladiators rallied against Kings.
  • This is the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
  • Karachi will be looking to make a comeback after losing.
Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Saturday after losing early wickets.

Previously, Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in Karachi on Saturday during the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The host team will be trying for a comeback after losing by two runs to Peshawar Zalmi in their season opener, followed by a four-wicket loss to Islamabad United in their second encounter.

Karachi, who won only one of their ten games previous season, will look to break the curse and return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Sarfaraz-led Quetta will be looking to make a comeback after getting hammered by the league leaders Multan Sultans in their season opener on February 15 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi is now fifth in the league rankings, with Quetta in bottom place. Both teams have a score of 0 points.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir.

