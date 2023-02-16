PSL 2023: Islamabad United won against Karachi Kings by 4 wickets

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets.

Azam scored a scorching 44 runs off 28 balls.

Munro scored 58 runs off just 28 balls to put IU firmly in charge.

At the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Thursday, Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by a margin of four wickets in the fourth match of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam scored a scorching 44 runs off just 28 balls, while Munro scored 58 runs off just 28 balls to put Islamabad United firmly in charge.

Early victories were given to Karachi Kings by Mohammad Amir and Musa Khan.

After the teenage hitter struck Hassan Nawaz (7) for a four, the left-arm bowler Amir quickly dismissed him with a short pitch.

After Paul Stirling scored four runs, Musa Khan, who had previously played for Islamabad, defeated the dangerous batter.

Imad Wasim, the captain, bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 31 runs to end their 59-run partnership after the two pacers quickly took two wickets each.

Munro, who scored 58 runs off only 28 balls while slamming five boundaries and five maximums, was the hero for the two-time champions.

But, due to a mix-up between him and Azam Khan, the left-handed hitter was dismissed.

After Karachi Kings gave Islamabad United a 174-run target earlier, Haider Ali shone.

After losing Sharjeel Khan, Karachi Kings were in a strong position thanks to Haider’s half-century, which he completed.

The batsman scored 59 runs off 45 balls by hitting seven fours and two maximums. But Faheem Ashraf defeated him.

Islamabad United earlier chose to bowl first against Karachi Kings after winning the toss.

Islamabad, headed by Shadab-Khan, will play their maiden encounter of the competition, whereas Karachi Kings will be attempting to recover from a loss to Peshawar Zalmi in their tournament debut.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Imran Khan Niazi, Andrew Tye, James Fuller, Musa Khan, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Hassan Nawaz, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasir Jr, Rumman Raees

