PSL 2023: Both teams have made one change, with Abrar Ahmed taking Asif Ali’s place for Islamabad and Sameen Gul moving aside for Mohammad Ilyas.

Against Multan Sultans in the seventh game of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth season, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The two teams are meeting at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

For the match, each team has made one change. Abrar Ahmed has taken Asif Ali’s place for Islamabad. On Multan’s side, Sameen Gul moves aside to make room for Mohammad Ilyas.

Multan and Islamabad have previously met off 11 times, with the latter winning six of them, which is significantly more than the former’s five victories.

Multan is currently in first place on the standings with four points after winning two of their first three games.

Islamabad has only competed in one game so far, which they easily defeated Karachi Kings.

Lineups

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C,WK), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas.

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

