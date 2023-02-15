Advertisement
Edition: English

  • PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 4 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 4 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Articles
  • Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United in the fourth game.
  • Karachi Kings were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by two runs.
  • Zalmi scored 199 runs thanks to half-century from Babar Azam.
On Thursday (February 16), Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi. On Tuesday, Karachi Kings were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by two runs while chasing a target of 200 runs.

The Zalmi scored 199 runs thanks to half-centuries from Babar Azam and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Cadmore was named Player of the Match after scoring 92 runs off 50 deliveries. Before the seventh over, Kings had lost four wickets for 46 runs.

Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim added 131 runs for the fifth wicket, bringing the squad within striking distance of the target. Malik was out in the penultimate over, and Kings needed 16 runs off the final six deliveries. Imad stayed unbeaten but only managed 13 runs.

Last season, Islamabad United won four of ten games but still qualified for the playoffs thanks to a greater net run rate. Last season, they defeated the Kings twice, and their other two victories came against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

They were eliminated after losing the second eliminator game against the Lahore Qalandars. United has kept almost all of its players from last season and added some vital players. Rassie van der Dussen has been hired to replace Moeen Ali, who will join the team later in the campaign. Abrar Ahmed, who made an excellent Test debut against England last year, has also been named to the team.

Date: February 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Predicted XI

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Read More News On
