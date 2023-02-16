PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4

KK vs IU Match 4: Islamabad United Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
Islamabad won the toss and chose to bowl during the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was played on Thursday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
Hassan Nawaz
Paul Stirling
Colin Munro
Rassie Van der Dussen
Shadab Khan
Azam Khan
Asif Ali
Faheem Ashraf
Tom Curran
Wasim Jr
Rumman Raees
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson
Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, James Vince, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram
