Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4

Articles
Advertisement
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United Squad | KK vs. IU Full Squad today | Match 4

Advertisement
  • Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United at the National Stadium.
  • Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim scored a brilliant 52 and 80 runs.
  • Shadab Khan and co will be looking to get off to a good start.
Advertisement

Karachi Kings will look to turn the tables in their next PSL 2023 game after losing to Peshawar Zalmi in a close game in their season opener. On Thursday, February 16, Imad Wasim’s Karachi will face two-time PSL champion Islamabad United at the National Stadium.

Veteran star batter Shoaib Malik and skipper Imad Wasim both scored a brilliant 52 and an undefeated 80 runs in a losing cause.

While bowling will need to improve as the competition progresses, the encounter with Islamabad will be a true test.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan and co play their debut game in the league and will be hoping to get off to a good start.

It remains to be seen if the team can get a favorable result on Thursday.

Karachi Kings’ probable starting lineup:

Advertisement

Imad Wasim (c), Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United’ probable starting lineup:

Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Also Read

Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger

Mir Hamza is a left-arm bowler for Karachi Kings. He will not...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza
Karachi Kings picked up Akif Javed to replace Mir Hamza
Karim Benzema netted two goals as Real Madrid blasted Elche
Karim Benzema netted two goals as Real Madrid blasted Elche
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story