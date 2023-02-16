Karachi Kings will face Islamabad United at the National Stadium.

Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim scored a brilliant 52 and 80 runs.

Shadab Khan and co will be looking to get off to a good start.

Advertisement

Karachi Kings will look to turn the tables in their next PSL 2023 game after losing to Peshawar Zalmi in a close game in their season opener. On Thursday, February 16, Imad Wasim’s Karachi will face two-time PSL champion Islamabad United at the National Stadium.

Veteran star batter Shoaib Malik and skipper Imad Wasim both scored a brilliant 52 and an undefeated 80 runs in a losing cause.

While bowling will need to improve as the competition progresses, the encounter with Islamabad will be a true test.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan and co play their debut game in the league and will be hoping to get off to a good start.

It remains to be seen if the team can get a favorable result on Thursday.

Karachi Kings’ probable starting lineup:

Advertisement

Imad Wasim (c), Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United’ probable starting lineup:

Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Also Read Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger Mir Hamza is a left-arm bowler for Karachi Kings. He will not...