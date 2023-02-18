PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

This is the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of Quetta Gladiators.

Advertisement

Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators during the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Saturday.

We are batting first after losing the flip. Odean Smith and Qais Ahmed are part of the playing XI while Mohammad Hafeez and Nuwan Thushara sit out.#PurpleForce #WeTheGladiators #KKvQG pic.twitter.com/AWIekgHVHD — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 18, 2023

Advertisement

Teams:

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Advertisement

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir.

Also Read PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6 PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...