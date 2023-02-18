Advertisement
  PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

  • Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
  • This is the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League.
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of Quetta Gladiators.
Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators during the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Saturday.

Teams:

Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir

