Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

Articles
Advertisement
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6

Advertisement
  • Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in Match 6 of the PSL 8.
  • Multan Sultans won the match by nine wickets after chasing down the score in 13.3 overs.
  • Karachi Kings came close to chasing down 200 but lost by two runs.
Advertisement

Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in Match 6 of Pakistan Super League Season 8 on February 18 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi (Saturday).

In their first game against Peshawar Zalmi, the Kings came within three runs of chasing down the target of 200 runs, but fell three runs short and lost by two runs. In their second match, they could only manage 173/7 in their allotted overs, which Islamabad United chased down in 18.2 overs.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, made a disastrous start to their PSL season 8 campaign, being bowled out for 110 in 18.5 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by nine wickets after chasing down the score in 13.3 overs.

Karachi Kings’ probable starting lineup:

Imad Wasim (c), James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators’ probable starting lineup:

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

Also Read

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wordle today February 18, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 18, 2023: Here’s answer
Khel Ka Junoon:
Khel Ka Junoon: "PSL 7 was the first time that entire tournament was held in Pakistan" says Raja
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match 6 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match 6 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
MS vs PZ Full Highlights: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights | Match 5
MS vs PZ Full Highlights: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match Highlights | Match 5
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
PSL 8 Points table after Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 5
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story