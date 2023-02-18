Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in Match 6 of the PSL 8.

Multan Sultans won the match by nine wickets after chasing down the score in 13.3 overs.

Karachi Kings came close to chasing down 200 but lost by two runs.

Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in Match 6 of Pakistan Super League Season 8 on February 18 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi (Saturday).

In their first game against Peshawar Zalmi, the Kings came within three runs of chasing down the target of 200 runs, but fell three runs short and lost by two runs. In their second match, they could only manage 173/7 in their allotted overs, which Islamabad United chased down in 18.2 overs.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, made a disastrous start to their PSL season 8 campaign, being bowled out for 110 in 18.5 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by nine wickets after chasing down the score in 13.3 overs.

Karachi Kings’ probable starting lineup:

Imad Wasim (c), James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators’ probable starting lineup:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

