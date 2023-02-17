PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5

Peshawar Zalmi won toss and elected to bowl against Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans now in first place and Zalmi in third.

Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

During the present Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans.

Sultans presently lead the standings with two points after two games, while Zalmi are third with the same number of points after one game.

Lineups

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

