PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5

PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score...
During the present Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans.
Sultans presently lead the standings with two points after two games, while Zalmi are third with the same number of points after one game.
Your #SultanSquad for the game against @PeshawarZalmi #LetsPlaySaeen #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/mCDP4hFBzY
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 17, 2023
🚨 TOSS UPDATE 🚨@PeshawarZalmi win the toss and opt to field first 🏏
Follow ball-by-ball updates: https://t.co/xLaxMv3xi5#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/OHrFTeXUWW
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 17, 2023
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.