PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Squad | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5

  • Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.
  • Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will battle for two points in the sixth match of the PSL 2023.
  • Ihsanullah picked up a five-wicket haul in the same game.
Multan Cricket Stadium will host the fifth match of the ongoing PSL 2023 as Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, February 17.

In regards to the home team, Multan started the season with a loss before rebounding with an excellent win against Quetta in the second game. Ihsanullah picked up a five-wicket haul in the same game, assisting in limiting the opposing side to 110 in 18.5 overs. Multan beat the total with 39 deliveries left.

Peshawar, on the other side, began their campaign with a hard-fought victory over the Karachi Kings. Both teams will be looking for those crucial two points in the upcoming match.

Multan Sultans’ probable starting lineup:

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi’ probable starting lineup:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad

