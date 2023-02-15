Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in the third game of the PSL 2023.

The Sultans were defeated by the Lahore Qalandars by a single run in their first game.

The Gladiators won four of 10 games and were second-to-last in the points table.

Advertisement

Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in the third game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Wednesday (February 15) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Sultans were defeated by the Lahore Qalandars by a single run in their first game. Mohammad Rizwan, the captain, hit 75 runs off 50 deliveries, continuing his outstanding streak in the competition.

Shan Masood also scored 35 runs off 31 balls for the Sultans, but no other hitter scored more than 25 runs.

Last season, the Gladiators won four of 10 games and were second-to-last in the points table. Many of their key players from the previous season have returned, notably Sarfaraz Ahmed, who will captain the team again. Iftikhar Ahmed, who had a strong showing in the Bangladesh Premier League, will be an important player for them. Advertisement Multan Sultans’ probable starting lineup: Mohammad Rizwan(C), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Kieron Pollard, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah Quetta Gladiators’ probable starting lineup: Sarfaraz Ahmed(C), Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah Also Read PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi defeated Kings by two runs Khurram Shahzad scored 16-run in the final over. Peshawar was given the...