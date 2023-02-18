Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Articles
Advertisement
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Advertisement
  • Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in the seventh match
  • Match will be played at the Multan Cricket Ground.
  • The two-time champions will be looking for their 2nd consecutive victory.
Advertisement

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in the seventh match of the 2023 Pakistan Super League season. On Sunday, the game will be played at the Multan Cricket Ground.

Multan Sultans have had a good start, winning one of their first two matches. Despite losing their first game to Lahore Qalandars, Mohammad Rizwan’s team came back to defeat Quetta Gladiators in their second encounter.

Islamabad United, on the other side, will be optimistic going into this match. The two-time champions will be looking for their second consecutive victory after defeating Karachi Kings by four wickets in their first match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah.

Islamabad United: Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan ©, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rumman Raees.

Advertisement

Also Read

PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6

PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
KK vs QG Match 6: Karachi Kings Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
KK vs QG Match 6: Karachi Kings Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots
 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots
"Grateful for PCB Management Committee Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi's kind gesture" says Dahani
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6
PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story