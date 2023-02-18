PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in the seventh match

Match will be played at the Multan Cricket Ground.

The two-time champions will be looking for their 2nd consecutive victory.

Advertisement

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in the seventh match of the 2023 Pakistan Super League season. On Sunday, the game will be played at the Multan Cricket Ground.

Multan Sultans have had a good start, winning one of their first two matches. Despite losing their first game to Lahore Qalandars, Mohammad Rizwan’s team came back to defeat Quetta Gladiators in their second encounter.

Islamabad United, on the other side, will be optimistic going into this match. The two-time champions will be looking for their second consecutive victory after defeating Karachi Kings by four wickets in their first match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah.

Islamabad United: Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan ©, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rumman Raees.

Advertisement

Also Read PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | KK vs QG Match 6 PSL Live Score Update | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...