PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match 1 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-head

Lahore Qalandars (LAH), the defending champions, take on Multan Sultans (MUL), the runners-up, in Match 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 13.

Lahore achieved glory when they won their maiden PSL championship under the capable leadership of Shaheen Afridi, and they’ll be eager to defend it well in the upcoming season. A victory to open the competition against the defending champions will prove to be a suitable start for the runners-up, while Multan will be seeking redemption.

Speaking of their head-to-head matchup, Lahore has won just twice in their last five encounters, while Multan has the advantage with three victories. In the opening game of the top-tier competition, both teams will be hoping to get off to a fast start.

MUL vs LAH Match Details:

Advertisement

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 1, PSL 2023

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Date & Time: February 13, 08:30 PM PST

MUL vs LAH Pitch Report:

The Multan Cricket Stadium’s 22-yard strip is the ideal wicket for batting first and applying pressure on the opposition. Additionally, the bowlers don’t receive much assistance at this location, and the surface typically stays relatively dry. Given that both captains would want to bat first if they won the toss, a high scoring game can be anticipated.

MUL vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Advertisement

Multan Sultans (MUL):

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Usman Khan, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Joshua Little, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars (LAH):

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Jordon Cox (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, Liam Dawson, Shane Dadswell, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Also Read PSL 8: “Shadab is ready for captaincy if given a chance” says Hassan Ali Hassan Ali believes Shadab Khan is ready for Pakistan team captaincy. He...