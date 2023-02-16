PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi in the next match of PSL8 on Friday.

The match is scheduled to start at 6pm local time (1pm GMT).

Match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Advertisement

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5 Preview. Multan Sultans started their tournament with an agonising one-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars but bounced back in style with a crushing nine-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators, whom they bowled out for 111.

Peshawar Zalmi have played just one match in the competition so far, defeating Karachi Kings by two runs – although they will be disappointed to have made such a sloppy job of defending 199. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 92 from 50 balls to steal the show.

What’s the match?

Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi in the next match of PSL8.

When is it taking place?

The match is scheduled to start at 6pm local time (1pm GMT) on Friday, February 17.

Advertisement

Where is the match being played?

The Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan will host this fixture.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani (injured, February 15), Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell (partial/full replacement for Adil Rashid), Izharulhaq Naveed (partial replacement for David Miller), Mohammad Ilyas (replacement for Shahnawaz Dahani), Carlos Brathwaite (replacement for Wayne Parnell)

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Richard Gleeson (partial replacement for Rovman Powell), Peter Hatzoglou (partial replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman), Shakib Al Hasan (available until February 26)

Also Read Ramiz Raja says ‘Ihsanullah’s height favors his ball in bounce’ Multan Sultans completed crushing 9-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators. Ihsanullah taking 5...