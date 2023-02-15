PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | MS vs QG Full Squad today | Match 3

Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first.

Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans.

On March 19 the championship game will take held in Lahore.

Advertisement

In the third PSL 2023 game, Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans. In their opening game of the season, Multan Sultans fell short by just one run to Lahore Qalandars.

In the PSL 2023, there are six teams. They are Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators. For the trophy, these teams will all compete against one another.

🚨 TOSS UPDATE 🚨 We lost the flip and batting first. Here is the playing XI for our opening game👇#PurpleForce #WeTheGladiators #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/jsO58bVsev — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 15, 2023

Advertisement

Also Read PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | MS vs QG Match 3 PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...