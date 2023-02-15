Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | MS vs QG Full Squad today | Match 3
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | MS vs QG Full Squad today | Match 3

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | MS vs QG Full Squad today | Match 3

Articles
Advertisement
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | MS vs QG Full Squad today | Match 3

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Squad | MS vs QG Full Squad today | Match 3

Advertisement
  • Multan Sultans Won the toss & opted to bowl first.
  • Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans.
  • On March 19 the championship game will take held in Lahore.
Advertisement

In the third PSL 2023 game, Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans. In their opening game of the season, Multan Sultans fell short by just one run to Lahore Qalandars.

In the PSL 2023, there are six teams. They are Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators. For the trophy, these teams will all compete against one another.

Advertisement

Also Read

PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | MS vs QG Match 3
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score | MS vs QG Match 3

PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Score...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
MS vs QG Full Highlights: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Full Match Highlights | Match 3
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Munsey instrumental in Scotland's advantage at top
UEFA Europa League: FC Barcelona and Sevilla both in action on Thursday night
UEFA Europa League: FC Barcelona and Sevilla both in action on Thursday night
MS vs QG Match 1: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target
MS vs QG Match 1: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target "111" for Multan Sultans | PSL 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dedicated to climb back in ATP Rankings
Carlos Alcaraz dedicated to climb back in ATP Rankings
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story