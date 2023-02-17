PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi.

Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday at Multan Cricket Stadium. Multan Sultans managed to rally in the middle overs.

When Usama entered and started the huge destruction, Saim Ayub was in charge of the charge. To put Zalmi on the back foot, Usama continued to smash great lengths and quickly take wickets in the middle overs.

After taking out Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the eleventh over, Usama took two more wickets in the fifteenth over. Cadmore (3) miscalculated the length and made a straightforward catch.

Usama’s wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Saim in the fifteenth over gave Sultans a chance to tie the game.

Saim and Mohammad Haris saved Zalmi after they were forced to chase a whopping 211 runs, as captain Babar Azam left after only scoring nine runs. Together, the two batters scored 47 runs.

After Haris was run out, Saim, who had a strong cover drive to begin his innings, reached his first half-century to keep Zalmi’s innings going. After making 40 off 23 balls, including four maximums and a boundary, Haris was run out. Saim was dismissed for 53 runs off 37 balls, including three boundaries and the same number of maximums.

After being hammered for a few boundaries by Saim, Ihsanullah, who had taken five wickets in the previous game, took three wickets.

In addition to Carlos Brathwaite, Abbas Afridi also claimed two wickets.

Prior to that, Sultans set Zalmi a goal of 211 runs after captain Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order hitter Rilee Rossouw each scored fifty runs.

In their allotted 20 overs, the Sultans scored 210-3.

Rossouw scored an explosive 75 runs in just 36 balls, using 12 fours and two enormous sixes.

Rizwan, who started the inning, managed to score 66 runs in 42 balls. The right-hander hit nine fours and a six in his knock.

Zalmi’s preferred bowler, pacer Salman Irshad, finished with statistics of 2-38 in four overs.

In the last PSL 8 encounter, Zalmi had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

With four points in three games following this victory, Sultans continue to rule the points table.

Multan dropped their opening game to the Lahore Qalandars but came back to beat the Quetta Gladiators.

Zalmi lost despite having a winning tournament debut with a victory over Karachi Kings.

