PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets

Multan Sultans, spearheaded by explosive batter Rilee Rossouw, successfully chased down 111 runs with nine wickets in hand to defeat Quetta Gladiators and make a remarkable comeback in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Rossouw hit his seventh PSL fifty off 33 balls to help Sultans finish the job with the bat. He got 78 not out off 42 balls, with nine boundaries and three maximums.

Today was Ihsanullah’s day, as the 20-year-old bowler claimed five wickets to help Sultans beat Gladiators by 110 runs. Ihsanullah shone brightly with his quick deliveries and took back-to-back wickets to dominate in only his second PSL encounter. He took five wickets and gave up only 12 runs.

Aside from Ihsanullah, the Sultans’ other two pacers, Sameen Gul and Abbas Afridi, helped their team get off to a good start by taking a wicket apiece.

Sameen struck in his first over, sending aggressive batter Martin Guptill packing after scoring seven runs.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai was the next to go, caught by Kieron Pollard in mid-on off Abbas Afridi.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed was struck out by Ihsanullah after a scorching delivery toppled the stumps. After only two runs, the captain returned.

Ihsanullah struck again in his second over, dismissing destructive hitter Jason Roy after he had scored 27 runs.

The tall bowler continued to impress with his fiery pace. He trapped in-form Iftikhar Ahmed for an lbw.

Following the contributions of all three pacers, Usama Mir delivered for the home side, trapping Mohammad Nawaz for a lbw on the penultimate ball of his second over, reducing Quetta two to 66-6 in 12 overs.

Ihsanullah produced a devastating bouncer that hit Umar Akmal’s bat and was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan, and the Gladiators lost another wicket.

After bowling out Naseem Shah (1) with a magnificent delivery, the right-arm bowler completed his five-for.

Despite boasting some of the format’s best batters, Mohammad Hasnain was Quetta’s second highest run-scorer, scoring 22 runs off 20 balls before being sent back to the pavilion by Sameen.

Quetta’s innings came to an end when veteran hitter Mohammad Hafeez was caught by Abbas after reaching 18 runs.

Sultans lost Shan Masood earlier in the chase, but Rossouw and Rizwan carried the innings excellently. Nuwan Thushara gave the Gladiators an early lead by sending opener Masood back to the pavilion.

Thushara attacked early in the second over in defence of the tiny target, catching Masood (3) for a lbw.

Multan, on the other hand, overcame the fall as Rossouw took leadership of the run-chase, striking boundaries.

Rossouw and Rizwan combined for 108 runs as the Sultans cruised to a nine-wicket victory in 13.3 overs.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Wahid, Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

