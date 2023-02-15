PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi defeated Kings by two runs

Khurram Shahzad scored 16-run in the final over.

Peshawar was given the opportunity to bat first.

They scored 199 runs before limiting the home team to 197-5 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by two runs in their opening match of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi thanks to Khurram Shahzad’s 16-run stand in the final over.

When Peshawar was given the opportunity to bat first, they scored a whopping 199 runs before limiting the home team to 197-5 in 20 overs, all thanks to Cadmore’s outstanding innings and the bowlers’ outstanding bowling performance.

Imad Wasim, the skipper, and Shoaib Malik shone as Karachi recovered.

Khurram, though, rose to the situation and showed skipper Babar that he could rely on him by delivering an outstanding final over to secure victory for his team.

Khurram began the last over, requiring 16 off six balls, with a solid wide yorker that gave away one run.

The second pitch was an almost perfect yorker that also cost a run.

Advertisement

Khurram produced a no-ball on the third delivery but followed it up with a solid free hit. The right-arm spinner kept his cool and bowled the following two deliveries in excellent places to protect the total and prevent Imad and Ben Cutting from reaching it.

Imad, an all-rounder, battled hard and hit an unbroken 80 runs off 47 balls, including seven boundaries and four maximums.

Imad and Malik put on a 131-run stand to spark Karachi’s comeback after Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers destroyed the opposition’s top order.

Sharjeel Khan, the home team’s first wicket, fell to Wahab Riaz, the former Yellow Storm captain.

Later, Jimmy Neesham returned Australian batter Matthew Wade (23) and Pakistan’s teenage all-rounder Qasim Akram (7) to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, Salman Irshad took a wicket on his first ball, dismissing Haider Ali, who had scored 12 runs off 10 balls.

Advertisement

After losing four wickets, Karachi’s skipper Imad Wasim and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik lead the run-chase, putting on an excellent partnership.

Wahab Riaz had a chance to dismiss Malik in the 17th over, but he dropped the catch off Neesham.

Ben Cutting was unfortunate to be run out by Wahab’s no-ball on the final ball of his over. The left-arm pacer made an outstanding recovery on the free-hit ball with a wide yorker, forcing the Australian hitter to remain at the crease.

Advertisement

Earlier, Tom Kohler-relentless Cadmore’s play enabled Peshawar Zalmi score 199 runs.

Cadmore and captain Babar Azam helped Zalmi get back in the game after losing two quick wickets.

With 92 runs off 50 balls including seven boundaries and six maximums, the English batsman put on a fantastic show for his team.

Imad, the captain of the Kings, was struck by Cadmore for three consecutive maximums, and Babar displayed incredible talent in hitting boundaries.

Cadmore was joined by Babar, who scored his 24th PSL fifty by hitting seven fours and a maximum.

Advertisement

For the third wicket, the two batters forged a big 139-run partnership.

Imran Tahir sent Babar to to the pavilion after he had scored 68 runs off of 46 balls, breaking the partnership.

After Babar left the field, Sri Lankan batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa to the crease but was dismissed after making six runs off of six deliveries.

Mohammad Haris welcomed Mir Hamza with a boundary after Mohammad Amir gave up two boundaries in the opening over, but the left-arm pacer bowler bowled the youthful wicket-keeper hitter for a lbw with an inswinging yorker.

Saim Ayub was dismissed in the same over following an unfortunate run-out after Babar’s straight drive struck Hamza’s hand before tumbling the wickets at the non-end. striker’s

Also Read KK vs PZ Full Highlights: Karachi kings vs Peshawar Zalmi | Match 2 KK vs PZ Full Highlights: Karachi kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Full Match...