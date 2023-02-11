PSL 2023: Practice match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators cancelled

Advertisement
  • The practise match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators has been cancelled.
  • All other teams are preparing in Karachi for the event.
  • Rawalpindi will host 11 games, while Karachi and Lahore will each host nine, and Multan will host five.
The practise match scheduled for today at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators has been cancelled ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

The news was confirmed by Karachi Kings’ media manager on Saturday, but the reason for the decision was not disclosed.

Both teams were supposed to use the practise match to fine-tune their lineups in preparation for PSL 8.

Apart from the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, who will play the first match of the PSL 8 in Multan, all other teams are preparing in Karachi for the event.

The PSL 8 opening ceremony will take place on February 13 in Multan, prior to the tournament opener between the 2021 winners Multan Sultans and the defending champions Lahore Qalandars; the closing ceremony and final will take place on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

Lahore Qalandars will try to become the first team to win back-to-back championships, while Islamabad United will try to become the most successful team by winning the trophy three times.

Rawalpindi will host 11 games, while Karachi and Lahore will each host nine, and Multan will host five.

PSL 2023: Schedule for PSL 8 season will be released On Friday
PSL 2023: Schedule for PSL 8 season will be released On Friday

The Pakistan Super League will begin on February 13 PSL 8 will...

