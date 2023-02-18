PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators won against Karachi Kings by 6 runs

Advertisement
Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by six runs on Saturday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Quetta’s first victory in the tournament, while Karachi has already lost three in a row.

Karachi were restricted to 162-5 in their allotted 20 overs while chasing a 169-run total.

Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 71 runs in 49 balls, but his team could not cross the line.

Starter Martin Guptill made a century as Quetta Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Saturday after losing early wickets.

After being asked to bat first by Karachi, Quetta produced 168-7 in 20 overs.

To get his century, Guptill hit pacer Andrew Tye for 30 runs in the 19th over of the game.

The New Zealand player hit 117 runs in 67 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes, before being bowled on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Quetta was reeling when Karachi captain Imad Wasim claimed 3-16 in four overs, including the wickets of Jason Roy, Abdul Bangalzai, and Umar Akmal.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 32 runs in 27 balls, was the second highest run-scorer in Quetta’s innings.

Pacer Aamer Yamin took 3-37 in four overs.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League on Saturday in Karachi.

