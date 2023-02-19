PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IZ Match 7

PSL 8 Live Score Update : In a PSL 2023 group stage match, Islamabad United will play Multan Sultans. United, who had won the toss, decided to bowl first. The Sultans have won two straight games after suffering a loss in their first match. Islamabad, on the other side, has only played one game and won it.

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2023

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Date & Time: February 19, 02:00 PM PST

