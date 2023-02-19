PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IZ Match 7

PSL 8 Live Score Update : In a PSL 2023 group stage match, Islamabad United will play Multan Sultans. United, who had won the toss, decided to bowl first. The Sultans have won two straight games after suffering a loss in their first match. Islamabad, on the other side, has only played one game and won it.
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2023
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium
Date & Time: February 19, 02:00 PM PST
PSL 2023: Islamabad United won toss and chose to attack first
The two teams are meeting at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Islamabad winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. Mohammad Rizwan is leading Sultans while Shadab Khan is leading United. PSL 2023: Both teams have made one change, with Abrar Ahmed taking Asif Ali's place for Islamabad and Sameen Gul moving aside for Mohammad Ilyas. Against Multan Sultans in the seventh game of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth season, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first....
On 🔝 🟩#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/fXOAB7w0Zn
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023
Belligerent batting 💥@Rileerr and @iMRizwanPak not letting the @IsbUnited skipper settle 🏏#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/8zRcF2FJ9d
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023
It’s @Rileerr‘s turn to join the party 💪#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/G4hYMc8UrM
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023
𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝 👏
That is a super hit from @iMRizwanPak 🔥#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/vku0GZBCPl
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023
Huge miss! 😲
Will this prove costly for @IsbUnited?#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/5flTD8JhRL
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023
Things we love to see 👀#MSvIU #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/ttiXkALeVm
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 19, 2023
“Positive energy, positive environment”
HBL Spidercam Parvaz session: @rummanraees15 on what’s working for him#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/etzqNtT3c9
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023
