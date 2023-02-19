Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7

PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7

Articles
Advertisement
PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IU Match 7

PSL 8 Live Score Update | Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score | MS vs IZ Match 7

Advertisement

PSL 8 Live Score Update : In a PSL 2023 group stage match, Islamabad United will play Multan Sultans. United, who had won the toss, decided to bowl first. The Sultans have won two straight games after suffering a loss in their first match. Islamabad, on the other side, has only played one game and won it.

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas

Islamabad United (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2023

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Advertisement

Date & Time: February 19, 02:00 PM PST

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2023

PSL Live Score Update: PSL 8 Live Score:

 

Advertisement
14:15 (PST)19 Feb

PSL 2023: Islamabad United won toss and chose to attack first

The two teams are meeting at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Islamabad winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. Mohammad Rizwan is leading Sultans while Shadab Khan is leading United. PSL 2023: Both teams have made one change, with Abrar Ahmed taking Asif Ali's place for Islamabad and Sameen Gul moving aside for Mohammad Ilyas. Against Multan Sultans in the seventh game of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth season, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first....

00:00 (PST)19 Feb

00:00 (PST)19 Feb

Advertisement
14:43 (PST)19 Feb

00:00 (PST)19 Feb

00:00 (PST)19 Feb

Advertisement
00:00 (PST)19 Feb

00:00 (PST)19 Feb

Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Carlos Alcaraz advance to Argentina Open semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz advance to Argentina Open semifinals
Arsenal return to top of Premier League in vivid way
Arsenal return to top of Premier League in vivid way
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Win over Kings is credited to Naseem and Hasnain
Martin Guptill hits first hundred of PSL 2023
Martin Guptill hits first hundred of PSL 2023
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 19, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for February 19, 2023- Details
Wordle today February 19, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 19, 2023: Here’s answer
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story